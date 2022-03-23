The April 2022 Community Day event has been announced for Pokémon Go. During the event, a specific Pokémon will appear in the wild with an increased spawn throughout the event, giving everyone a chance to catch multiples of this Pokémon, evolve it, and teach it the exclusive move. For April 2022, Stufful is in the spotlight, and if you evolve it into a Bewear, it will learn the charged move drain punch. When is the April 2022 Community Day event in Pokémon Go?

The exact date for the event has been sent, and it will be happening on April 23. The unique thing about this event is that the event time is changing. Niantic has decided to revert the longer Community Day event times and is going back to the 2 PM to 5 PM Community Day, which was happening before the COVID-19 Pandemic. When the shutdowns began to happen worldwide during the Pandemic, Niantic took steps to address these limitations, one of them was extending the Community Day events from the three-hour window to a six hour one, giving everyone more time to wrap up the event.

You’ll want to make sure you’re on top of this event when it becomes available on April 23 from 2 PM to 5 PM in your region’s time zone. Stufful will likely be making additional appearances in Pokémon Go after the event, but the Community Day gives you the best chance to find multiples of it in the wild in a short amount of time.