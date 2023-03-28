When is the exact release time for Dredge?

Dredge is a fishing game at heart that pulls inspiration from the universe crafted by H.P. Lovecraft to create a creepy yet engrossing experience you don’t want to put down. The game launches soon, and this guide outlines the exact release time for Dredge across all regions, so you can ensure you’re available to play when it goes live.

What are the exact release times for Dredge?

Developer Black Salt Games has released the exact release times for Dredge worldwide. On consoles, the exact release time is midnight in every local timezone, so it doesn’t matter when you buy the game; you can’t play it until 00:01 AM in your timezone. On PC, things vary a little. We’ve outlined all the exact release times below for you to check.

Dredge console release times

London : 00:01 AM BST, March 30

: 00:01 AM BST, March 30 Berlin : 00:01 AM CST, March 30

: 00:01 AM CST, March 30 Capetown : 00:01 AM SAST, March 30

: 00:01 AM SAST, March 30 Tel Aviv : 00:01 AM IDT, March 30

: 00:01 AM IDT, March 30 New Delhi : 00:01 AM IST, March 30

: 00:01 AM IST, March 30 Beijing : 00:01 AM CST, March 30

: 00:01 AM CST, March 30 Tokyo : 00:01 AM JST, March 30

: 00:01 AM JST, March 30 Sydney : 00:01 AM AEDT, March 30

: 00:01 AM AEDT, March 30 Christchurch : 00:01 AM NZDT, March 30

: 00:01 AM NZDT, March 30 Los Angeles : 00:01 AM PDT, March 30

: 00:01 AM PDT, March 30 New York : 00:01 AM EDT, March 30

: 00:01 AM EDT, March 30 Sao Paolo: 00:01 AM BRT, March 30

Dredge PC release times

London : 17:00 PM BST, March 30

: 17:00 PM BST, March 30 Berlin : 18:00 PM CST, March 30

: 18:00 PM CST, March 30 Capetown : 18:00 PM SAST, March 30

: 18:00 PM SAST, March 30 Tel Aviv : 19:00 PM IDT, March 30

: 19:00 PM IDT, March 30 New Delhi : 21:30 PM IST, March 30

: 21:30 PM IST, March 30 Beijing : 00:00 AM CST, March 31

: 00:00 AM CST, March 31 Tokyo : 01:00 AM JST, March 31

: 01:00 AM JST, March 31 Sydney : 03:00 AM AEDT, March 31

: 03:00 AM AEDT, March 31 Christchurch : 05:00 AM NZDT, March 31

: 05:00 AM NZDT, March 31 Los Angeles : 09:00 AM PDT, March 30

: 09:00 AM PDT, March 30 New York : 12:00 PM EDT, March 30

: 12:00 PM EDT, March 30 Sao Paolo: 13:00 PM BRT, March 30

When is the release date for Dredge?

Dredge will be released on March 30, 2023, for Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, and PS5. The game will launch simultaneously across all platforms, meaning you can pick it up for your favorite one and start playing as soon as the game is live.