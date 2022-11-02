When is the release date for Front Mission 1st: Remake on Nintendo Switch?

Front Mission fans are getting yet another version of the tactical strategy classic. This time around, it is a complete remake of the 1995 title that is exclusive for the Nintendo Switch and will be known as Front Mission 1st: Remake. Although longtime fans can expect much of the same gameplay elements and story content, this iteration will bring along new animations, a remastered soundtrack, and a never-before-seen game mode. Best of all, the remake is just days away from dropping onto digital marketplaces.

Front Mission 1st: Remake confirmed release date

The war between the O.C.U. and the U.C.S. Wanzers will be explored once again, as Front Mission 1st is confirmed to release on November 30. Despite being a “built from the ground up” remake, this 2022 version looks to uphold core mechanics from the original, giving players the power to plan their mech attacks with battle and move phases returning. In addition, players can expect its customization system to come back once more, allowing Wanzers to have their paints and parts changed.

Although the campaign is said to remain intact, developer Forever Entertainment has revealed a new “modern mode” will come packaged in to provide tacticians with a revamped control scheme. Those booting up the title should also hear some familiar, yet refreshing tunes, as the series’ iconic soundtrack has been completely re-orchestrated. Hardcore fans can secure their digital order relatively soon and at a low price, with the eShop allowing players to pre-order the game at a 10% discount starting on November 16.

At the time of writing, more in-game footage is expected to release ahead of Front Mission 1st’s launch, as its gameplay trailer is scheduled to debut via Forever Entertainment’s YouTube channel on November 3 at 9 AM ET. As if that wasn’t enough to look forward to, a remake of Front Mission 2 is already slated to come in 2023, while another for Front Mission 3 is currently in development.