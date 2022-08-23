When is the release date for Moving Out 2? Answered

At Gamescom Opening Night Live, Team17 dropped the first trailer for Moving Out 2. The sequel to the team’s multiplayer-centric moving game is set to add all kinds of hijinks to the core game, giving fans even more tools in their quest to become the best Furniture Arrangement and Relocation Technician (F.A.R.T., for short) that they can be. When will be able to get your hands on Moving Out 2? Let’s take a look.

What is the launch date for Moving Out 2?

Moving Out 2 doesn’t yet have a firm release date. Instead, Team17 has only given us the nebulous launch window of 2023. The game looked polished in its first showing, so we would expect to see it in the first half of next year, but that’s far from official. We will update this guide in the future when we get a more concrete date for Moving Out 2’s launch.

Moving Out 2 seems to be all about letting you play the game exactly how you want to. That means things like the new online co-op system, as well as cross-play gameplay. This means you’ll be able to play the game with your friends regardless of which platform you choose. Further, the game is pushing different accessibility options in the form of its assist mode. This should make it easier for everyone to play, opening up the experience in all kinds of inclusive ways.

Of course, it wouldn’t be moving out without tons of new levels to play, characters to unlock, and ridiculous physics to learn. In short, Moving Out 2 looks to be the exact thing fans of the first game want. More of the same, but bigger and with the option to let you play it with anyone all over the globe. There’s not too much more you could ask for from a game like this.