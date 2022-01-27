When is the release date for Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Inevitable Excess?

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous’ first DLC is titled Inevitable Excess. The Paizo Publishing tabletop game turned video game series was released back in September of 2021 on PC and is a follow-up to Pathfinder: Kingmaker. The update is taking a rather different approach and looks to leave the fantasy setting behind as it takes to the stars and beyond.

While information about the overall plot is scarce, Owlcat Games says the DLC will take place away from the world of Golarion. Instead of fighting on the planet Pathfinder is set on, players will be going off-world to protect the space-time continuum. It all sounds more like Back to the Future or Starfinder, another Paizo tabletop game, and not at all fantasy-based like the Pathfinder system. It will introduce new mythic powers, quests, and characters when it releases on February 15 for PC.

It may also have something to do with the Worldwound, an open rift that leads to the Abyss. Those unfamiliar with the Abyss should know it is a place full of demons and demonic creatures. The portal left a scar on Golarion where otherworldly creatures now roam free.

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous: Inevitable Excess is part of the season pass. It will also be available as a standalone purchase if you already own the full game.