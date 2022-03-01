When is the release date for Republique: Anniversary Edition?

Developer Camouflaj was founded by a Metal Gear Solid veteran, so it only makes sense that its first game was the stealth-action title Republique. Kickstarted in 2012 and released episodically through 2016, it’s a crowdfunding success story. Now it’s getting a special Anniversary Edition a decade later.

As announced on the PlayStation Blog, Republique: Anniversary Edition arrives Thursday, March 10. It’s coming to Nintendo Switch for the first time, as well as PlayStation 4 and PSVR. It’ll be backwards compatible on PlayStation 5, and that includes VR features — here’s how to set up your PSVR on PS5 to be ready for that. The re-release includes developer commentary, which will give players a behind-the-scenes look at how the game came together, starting with the aforementioned Kickstarter campaign.

Camouflaj’s Matt Walker talked up the Anniversary Edition a bit in the PS Blog post, reminiscing about protagonist Hope, the game’s episodic narrative, and how development created a bond among the dev team. This 10th anniversary release is “a way to look back and honor where [Camouflaj] began,” according to Walker.

Walker, along with Camouflaj founder Ryan Payton, has also been named co-head of a new studio, Camouflaj Holdings. The original team works out of Bellevue, Washington, while this new venture is based in Kamakura, Japan.