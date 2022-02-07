When is the release date for River City Girls Zero?

Incoming beat ’em up River City Girls Zero — not to be confused with the also-upcoming River City Girls 2 — is a re-release of the original 1994 brawler. This is the first time the game has been localized for the West, and it arrives in North America and Europe soon.

Launch day is February 14, in fact. River City Girls Zero will be available on the Nintendo Switch eShop then. Developer WayForward tweeted the date, along with a reminder that the game is also planned for other platforms. Zero will come to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC sometime this spring. Physical editions for all of those platforms will be available via Limited Run Games, and those are also planned to ship in the spring.

River City Girls Zero’s beat ’em up gameplay, 16-bit graphics, and original soundtrack all remain intact for this re-release. A new opening cinematic, manga-style cutscenes, and an original theme song have all been added. As the “zero” in the name implies, the game is set before the events of the other River City Girls games, putting you in control of Misako and Kyoko and their pals Kunio and Riki. Yes, four playable characters means local co-op is fully supported.