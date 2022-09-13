When is the release date for Tekken 8? Answered

Tekken 8 was first teased back in EVO 2022, with very brief footage of Kazuya that reminiscences his iconic ending CGI in the very first Tekken on the original PlayStation. More substantial gameplay footage wouldn’t be revealed until Sony’s September State of Play, which featured extended gameplay footage of Kazuya fighting against his son Jin. The game is planned to release on the PlayStation, but does it have a release date yet?

Tekken 8 release date

The State of Play trailer did not reveal a release date. The end of the trailer simply reads “Stay Tuned,” and the game will launch on the PlayStation 5.

The story is developing…