When is the release date for The Last of Us TV show on HBO? Answered

The upcoming Last of Us TV show has gotten a full trailer on HBO Max giving us a look at what we can expect. There are familiar locations from the game, a scene involving hiding from a Clicker, as well as action scenes involving both human and Infected enemies.

The scenes don’t provide too much exposition, but it will follow Joel’s journey as he escorts Ellie across the country to reach the Fireflies. Evading the Infected is still a focus of the show, with Joel telling the group to remain silent near the Clicker, and characters often choosing to hide. Memorable scenes such as Joel and Ellie during the winter were seen briefly, and the show will have moments of the two bonding together just as they did in the video game.

Time will pass in the series just as it did in Joel and Ellie’s journey. There are scenes taking place during winter, along with characters wearing different outdoor clothes based on the environment.

There wasn’t a clear look at how the Infected would appear in the TV series, with only a quick visual before the announcement of the release date.

The trailer included a release date at the end, which pointed to a 2023 release. There was no indication of the month, though previous statements have suggested that the show would be out in early 2023. As we get closer to the end of 2022, there may be more updates on the exact month of release.

The Last of Us was first released on the Playstation 3 in 2013, with the sequel arriving in 2020. The remastered version of the first game arrived in September 2022, with visuals that look similar to some of the scenes in the trailer. The story of the TV show should remain largely the same, with the chance to add some insight into some parts of the story that the game couldn’t show.