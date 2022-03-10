When is the release date for Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Season Pass Part 1?

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands takes the Borderlands formula and mixes it with classic tabletop RPGs like Dungeons & Dragons. As a result, it’s unlike any other game in the franchise, and that extends to its season pass content. This guide explains how the season pass for Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands works and when it will be released.

When does Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Season Pass Part 1 start?

Screenshot via Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands’ YouTube channel

The release date for Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Season Pass Part 1 is April 21. This is roughly one month after the game’s initial release date, giving players plenty of time to work through the base game and even try out the endgame Chaos Chamber mode.

This first part of the season pass is all about the Mirrors of Madness. There are four mirrors, each of which will launch over a series of weeks. Behind every mirror is a dungeon to battle your way through and a boss to conquer. Every time to beat a boss, you’ll unlock a harder version of it for your next run. You can keep doing this until you unlock the final form, at which point you’ll be rewarded with an extremely powerful piece of gear.

All Mirrors of Madness content will be added into the Chaos Chamber rotation once a mirror has been completed for the first time. This expands the main endgame for Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, giving you something new to work through regardless of where you are and what activity you want to enjoy.