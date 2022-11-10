Mega Cat Studios and Skybound Games have been working on a brand new wrestling game, entitled WrestleQuest. WrestleQuest won’t have the kind of graphics like WWE 2K or AEW Fight Forever. Nor will it have the same kind of combat system. WrestleQuest will look to separate itself, thanks to retro graphics and an RPG-like progression system that will make this one of the more interesting combat games to come out in recent years. But, when can wrestling fans expect to try out WrestleQuest? We now have some answers.

When is the release date for WrestleQuest?

Earlier in 2022, developer Skybound Games released a first look at WrestleQuest. This game will be a bit different than traditional wrestling games, thanks to its RPG nature, turn-based combat system, and the side quests that will be a part of the game.

Along your path as a professional wrestler, you’ll come across some of the best to ever step foot in the squared circle. Notable figures that will be a part of WrestleQuest include “Macho Man” Randy Savage, Booker T, Andre The Giant, Jake “The Snake” Roberts, and Jeff Jarrett, among others.

In March 2022, WrestleQuest was slated to be released in the summer of that year. That did not happen, but an update on November 10 provided some more clarity on the release date.

Skybound Games and Mega Cat Studios confirmed that WrestleQuest will be released in May of 2023. WrestleQuest will be released for the Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam.