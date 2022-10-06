When is the release date of Need for Speed Unbound? Answered

Need for Speed Unbound is the next game in the long-running Need for Speed series. It’s putting a heavy focus on customization and shaking things up with a cel-shaded art style. If that all sounds good to you, you’re going to want to know when you can slip into the driver’s seat. Here’s all the important info.

What is Need for Speed Unbound’s release date?

The reported release date has proven true: Need for Speed Unbound releases on Friday, December 2. That will give new drivers a full weekend to get started, although EA Play members and those who preorder will actually be able to jump into the game three days early, starting Tuesday, November 29. We’ll talk more about preorder bonuses in a moment.

What platforms will Need for Speed Unbound be on?

First, now that you know when Need for Speed Unbound releases, you’re going to want to know where you can play it. Once again, a previous report has proved to be accurate: this is a current-gen release only. Need for Speed Unbound will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch unfortunately don’t get to participate in the race this time.

What are Need for Speed Unbound’s preorder bonuses?

We already mentioned the three-day early access, but preordering Need for Speed Unbound gets you some in-game bonuses too: a driving effect, license plate, banner artwork, sticker, and $150,000 in-game currency that you can spend in multiplayer. Those bonuses are yours whether you buy the game’s Standard or Palace Edition. The latter also includes additional cosmetic bonuses: four custom cars, more driving effects, a set of decals, another license plate and banner, character pose and clothing, and artwork.