When is the release date of The Dark Pictures: The Devil in Me? Answered

Supermassive announced a release date for its next installment in its interactive horror series, The Dark Pictures. Bandai Namco shared a new trailer for The Dark Pictures: The Devil in Me during Gamescom 2022, revealing the game is now available for pre-order and is coming sooner than expected. Fans won’t have to wait long as the game is coming this fall.

The Dark Pictures: The Devil in Me Release Date

The Devil in Me will release for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on November 18. The game will, unfortunately, miss Halloween, but it would still be a perfect game to play in the fall. If you pre-order the game, you get early access to the Curator’s Cut. The Curator’s Cut will give you new choices for different outcomes in the game. The Curator’s Cut will be free to all players three months after the launch. The Devil in Me Animatronic Collector’s Edition will contain an exclusive head bust, postcards, business card, and hotel map.

The Devil in Me is the fourth entry in The Dark Pictures Anthology, and Supermassive describes the title as the final part of season 1 of the series. The games are interactive horror titles that revolve around players making choices and decisions that determine the story’s outcome. Characters live or die depending on what you decide, and which characters make it to the end determines what type of ending you see. The Devil in Me focuses on a small documentary crew getting trapped in a modern-day replica of infamous serial killer H.H. Holmes’ Murder Castle. The Devil in Me will involve some puzzle solving and exploration.

The Dark Picture Anthology is like the spiritual sister to Supermassive’s other interactive horror games like Until Dawn and The Quarry. The Dark Picture Anthology titles are developed in conjecture with Bandai Namco, who publishes the games under the Bandai Namco brand.