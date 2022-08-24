The Dark Pictures: The Devil in Me appears to be the series’ most fully featured game in Gamescom trailer

Fresh off the success of The Quarry, developer Supermassive is back with the fourth installment in its The Dark Pictures Anthology. This one is titled The Devil in Me and it takes players to a secluded hotel where “America’s deadliest serial killer” is ready to make you his next masterpiece. At Gamescom, the team revealed more key details about the game alongside a release date. If the trailer below is anything to go by, this is going to be the most interactive edition of the franchise thus far when it launches on November 18.

If you’ve never played a Dark Pictures game before, there’s no need to worry. Each entry is almost completely separate from the last, though some names do cross over from time to time. The Devil in Me will see you hopping into the shoes of a group of documentarians who have been invited to “Murder Castle.” There, you’ll have to fight for your life as you try to puzzle out exactly what is happening.

Supermassive is promising that this will be the most fully-featured game they’ve released under the label thus far. That means characters now have an inventory and you’ll be using tools from that inventory to solve puzzles. Plus, your characters will now have an expanded set of movements, giving them the ability to do more than just slowly saunter through an environment.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a Dark Pictures game without solid multiplayer offerings. Series fans will be glad that online multiplayer is baked in from the beginning, as is offline couch co-op. Online was missing from the start of The Quarry, so it’s great to see that Supermassive isn’t going away from the fan-favorite mode.

All in all, this looks like a solid way to end the first season of The Dark Pictures Anthology. Supermassive surely has more planned past this, but The Devil in Me will hopefully put a bloody, red bow on season one when it launches November 18.