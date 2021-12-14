When is the release date of Windjammers 2?

January just got a little more radical. Windjammers 2 is launching early next year, bringing the frisbee-slamming sequel to us 27 years after the original arcade game.

More specifically, Windjammers 2 is launching on January 20, 2022, as revealed in the latest trailer. It’s coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can also play it on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S versions via backwards compatibility, and it’ll be a day one release for Game Pass subscribers on console and PC.

For those unfamiliar with the original game, Windjammers pits two frisbee-throwers against each other, each aiming to sink the disc in the other’s goal. It’s somewhere between ultimate frisbee, air hockey, and volleyball, and it’s got all sorts of strategy and super moves when it comes to scoring.

Dotemu, the developer behind Streets of Rage 4 and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, is the team behind Windjammers 2. As detailed in a PlayStation Blog post, the studio actually reverse-engineered the arcade game to create the sequel, crafting a hand-drawn art style for a similar vibe to the original. Between returning and new characters, there are 10 jammers to pick from, plus 10 courts to compete in. There are also proper online modes to compete with others around the globe. That’s fitting, since Windjammers’ characters all hail from different countries too.