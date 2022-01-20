The Pokémon Go trading system is experiencing some problems right now, and while it was beneficial to players, you won’t be able to trade with anyone. The problem surrounding the trading system was whenever you’d undergo a trade with someone, you’d always receive a Lucky Pokémon. Lucky Pokémon are exceptionally rare, so they provide plenty of benefits. So with trading turned off, when is trading coming back in Pokémon Go?

Niantic developers have not provided an exact release time when trading will return. The team is hard at work nailing down the source of the bug and trying to tie it up. When they do, they’re going to want to take some time to test it out to ensure everything has been fixed.

The bug revolves around players receiving a Lucky Pokémon for every trade they made. In addition, a Lucky Pokémon has its Stardust costs cut in half, meaning powering up a Pokémon is much easier. This is essential for Pokémon to reach the highest levels to make them ready for raid battles and PvP fights.

Trainers, trading is currently unavailable as we investigate an issue. We apologize for the inconvenience, and will continue to update here. Thank you for your patience. — Niantic Support (@NianticHelp) January 20, 2022

Right now, there’s no exact time for when it’s coming back. Make sure to follow the Niantic Support page to learn more when the team announces more details.