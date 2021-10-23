When will Poppy Playtime Chapter 2 release?

MOB Games’ brand new survival horror game, Poppy Playtime, released on October 21 of this year. Players must survive in the abandoned Playtime Company toy factory, trying their best to evade the game’s antagonists, the toys of Playtime Co. The name of this first chapter, “A Tight Squeeze”, is currently the only available chapter in this episodic game, and eager fans are already speculating when they can expect to see Chapter 2.

At this time, release dates are purely speculation. The most common estimate for a release date is March 2022, five months after the release of the first chapter. Chapter 1 of Poppy Playtime was revealed five months prior to its release. With Chapter 2 confirmed to be in the works, fans are assuming a similar timeframe. The alternative speculation going around is an October 2022 release, allowing the developers to once again profit off of the Halloween horror craze.

While a release date is not set in stone, the developers have announced the way in which Chapter 2 will work. Like the first, Chapter 2 will cost players $5 and will be available as an installable add-on to Chapter 1, so be sure to keep it installed if you want to play the second chapter. Nothing has been revealed about the content of the chapter itself.

Hopefully, MOB Games will give us an official release date for Steam’s latest horror phenomenon sometime in the near future. With the very positive reviews pouring in on Steam, those who have not given Chapter 1 a go should definitely consider it for this Halloween season.