Where are the Bloodstone vendors in Lost Ark? Answered

If you’ve joined a guild in Lost Ark, and managed to participate in the completion of that guild’s weekly tasks, then you’re bound to have earned some Slymael Bloodstones as compensation for your efforts. These Bloodstones are a type of currency unique to guild activities that can be exchanged with certain vendors for honing materials and other resources. These Bloodstone vendors can be found in virtually every major city and player hub, selling goods to any player that can locate where they’ve set up shop.

Anais — Arthetine

Screenshot by Gamepur

The trader Anais serves as Bloodstone merchant for the industrious steampunk continent of Arthetine. She sells her wares within the main building of the Municipal District to the north of the Origins of Stern. You should be able to find her in the south-westernmost room, next to the city’s Siege Status Board.

Avril — Rohendel

Avril, located in the city of Rothun, will exchange your Bloodstones for valuables on the continent of Rohendel. She can be found within the leftmost building of Dawnkeep, just to the left of the city’s northern Triport. As this area tends to be a major hub for late-game players, if you do not have a guild already, this may be a good place to start one.

Gabor — Yorn

Gabor is the resident Bloodstone vendor of Vorn. He takes residence to the northeast of Great Castle grounds, inside the building on the left. His shop shares space with the city’s Siege Status Board and the Proving Grounds board, as well as the local entrances to Cube, Boss Rush, Thronespire, and the Tower.

Le’Verille — North Vern

Screenshot by Gamepur

The northern district of Vern Castle houses a series of courtyards and buildings that host many raids and combat challenges. To the right of this focal point for passing adventurers is a building that features Le’Verille, the Bloodstone trader of North Vern.

Pilona — Papunika

To the southeast of Papunika’s Nia Village lies a double-ended peninsula, not too long of a walk to the right from the nearest Triport. This isolated part of the village houses the Proving Grounds board to the right and the Siege board to the left, though Pilona, the continent’s Bloodstone vendor, can be seen straight ahead.

Rudy — Feiton

The city of Kalaja’s Old Plaza features a five-room building to the northwest that appears on the mini-map as a connected series of five circles. The first circle to the left upon entering this building hosts Rudy, Kalaja’s Bloodstone vendor, as well as both the Proving Grounds board and the Siege board. For those interested in collectables, the next room to the left features one of Kalaja’s hidden Mokoko Seeds.

Tiella — East Luterra

Screenshot by Gamepur

Luterra Castle’s eponymous castle has a library to its left upon passing through its doors. Just within the library, on the south side of the room, sits the bustling city’s Bloodstone vendor, Tiella. She’s likely to be the first Bloodstone trader that players encounter through their journeys.