How to create a guild in Lost Ark

MMOs have a tendency to only be as good as the people you surround yourself with, and that holds true in the free-to-play title, Lost Ark, as well. As many MMOs tend to, Lost Ark has a guild system that makes creating your very own guild a rather simple endeavor.

In order to create a guild, players will need to have discovered the first city in the Main Quest, Prideholme. The cost to create a guild is 2,000 gold, but that is a relatively paltry sum; the first two challenges in the Welcome Challenge list offer 1,000 gold a piece.

Once both of the criteria are met, navigate down to the bottom-right of the screen, where Community is located beneath a chat bubble icon. Select Guild from the bar; note players can also use Alt+U as a default key bind to quickly open the Guild window.

The third tab from the left is titled ‘Create Guild.’ Click this, enter a guild name with description, and finalize the guild by clicking the Create Guild button at the bottom center. Note the small tick box on the right side of the Create Guild window, allowing your guild to be listed within the ‘Suggested Guilds’ list. This allows players to find your guild by browsing, which can help bolster your ranks if you’re not looking to keep things private.