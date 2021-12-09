Where is Seventh Heaven in Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier?

Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier has a perfectly recreated version of Midgar as its main map. This is where all players drop in to fight each other and survive in battle royale matches. You can look around and find iconic locations from throughout the Final Fantasy VII games, including a well known bar. This guide explains where you can find Seventh Heaven.

Sector 7 Undercity

Screenshot by Gamepur

Seventh Heaven is located in Sector 7 Undercity. It’s just above the word Sector in the location’s name on the map. However, you’ll be able to find it pretty quickly because it has a massive sign with the bar’s name on it above the entrance. While it might seem like a great location to drop on, mainly because there are usually one or two chests lurking about, this is where many players drop because it’s such an iconic location. Try to avoid it unless you have no choice, or you need to drop there because of a challenge.

During the Holiday Event in Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier, Seventh Heaven was decorated for Christmas with balloons, greenery, and red ribbons. The Christmas Tree for this location is also placed nearby. The bar was the subject of one of the time-limited challenges, requiring players to use all the Holiday Event emotes inside the building.