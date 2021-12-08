All Christmas Tree locations in Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier

The Holiday Event in Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier has revamped Midgar with Christmas-themed changes. This includes the addition of Christmas Trees, and challenges asking you to decorate them all. There are fifteen in total, but keeping track of which ones you’ve decorated is a chore. That’s why we’ve put together this guide of all fifteen Christmas Tree locations in the game, so you know where each one is and which ones you’ve decorated.

Support Pillar Christmas Tree location

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Christmas Tree at Support Pillar is located at the bottom of the location on the map. It can be found on the bottom-left rectangle of the area, standing outside near the corner of one structure.

Train Graveyard Christmas Tree location

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Christmas Tree at Train Graveyard is in the top right-hand corner of the location on the map. It’s just inside the tiny square on the map, standing outside, between all the buildings that surround it.

Collapsed Expressway Christmas Tree location

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ll find the Christmas Tree in Collapsed Expressway in the middle of the location. On the map, it’s between both words. You’ll see it standing near the clearing in the middle of the location.

Entertainment District Christmas Tree location

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Christmas Tree in the Entertainment District is in the center of the location, directly between the words on the map. It’s standing at the bottom of some stairs in an open area between buildings.

Sector 5 Undercity Christmas Tree location

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can find the Christmas Tree in Sector 5 Undercity towards the top of the location, below the large rectangle at the top on the map. It’s standing next to some similar trees outside of a building.

Sewer System Christmas Tree location

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Christmas Tree in Sewer System is just above the top of the location’s name on the map. It’s standing out in an open area on the top level near a fence.

Corneo’s Mansion Christmas Tree location

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Christmas Tree at Corneo’s Mansion is near the hexagon shape on the map in the upper right of the location. It’s standing outside the entrance to the building, near the golden dragon statue.

Church Christmas Tree location

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ll see the Christmas Tree in the Church location under the end of the location’s name on the map. It’s standing outside the main church building, just to the left of the entrance.

Treehouse with Greenery Christmas Tree location

Screenshot by Gamepur

In Treehouse with Greenery, the Christmas Tree is located to the right-hand side of the location. It’s at the edge of the title’s name, near a lovely little wooden building with a lot of other trees.

Sector 7 Undercity Christmas Tree location

Screenshot by Gamepur

In Sector 7 Undercity, the Christmas Tree is located slightly above the location’s name on the map. It’s outside the tastefully decorated building. You can’t miss it.

Sector 7 Station Christmas Tree location

Screenshot by Gamepur

In Sector 7 Station, you’ll find the Christmas Tree tucked away behind a lot of fencing. It’s to the right of the location’s name on the map and is guarded by a Bomb.

Desolate Area (East) Christmas Tree location

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Christmas Tree in Desolate Area (East) is just above the building on the lower left of the location on the map. It’s slightly north of the two structures in the bottom left-hand corner.

Desolate Area (West) Christmas Tree location

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you’re looking for the Christmas Tree in Desloate Area (West), it’s inside of the location’s name on the lef-hand side. You can find it standing out in the open near a large area with lots of building materials.

Colosseum Christmas Tree location

Screenshot by Gamepur

In Colosseum, the Christmas Tree is located outside of the main structure itself. It’s near the doorway in the upper left-hand corner to the area, on the side of the hexagon you can see on the map.

Sector 5 Station Christmas Tree location

Screenshot by Gamepur

Finally, the Christmas Tree in Sector 5 Station is in the upper right of the location. It’s in a walled-off area with loads of building materials around it, but it’s in front of the top building so it’s hard to miss.