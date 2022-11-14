Where is the Flower Dance in Stardew Valley? Answered

Stardew Valley has become one of the most popular and consistently played farming simulators since it was first released in 2016. Its combination of aesthetically pleasing graphics, diverse roster of characters, and near endless in-game occasions make it an extremely rewarding experience that many players consistently enjoy to this day. One of the events that players especially like attending is the Flower Dance because it helps increase your relationship level with your dance partner. Here’s where you can find the Flower Dance in Stardew Valley.

Where to find the Flower Dance in Stardew Valley

The Flower Dance can be found by entering the Cindersap Forest on the 24th day of Spring between 9 AM and 2 PM. During the event, you’ll be able to ask your preferred partner to dance if you talk to them twice. Keep in mind, however, that you’ll need to have at least a level four friendship score with the person that you ask for them to accept your proposal.

Screenshot by Gamepur

With that in mind, it won’t actually be possible to ask anyone to dance during your first year on the farm. This is because you can only give two gifts to each person per week so you may not be able to raise the friendship level to the required rank within the limited amount of time given. Once you do have a certain character with a four-heart friendship score already, dancing with them will automatically increase your relationship level by one heart.

You will also be able to talk to every resident present at the Flower Dance and they will each have event-related dialogue during the conversation. Additionally, Pierre has a stall present during its duration wherein he sells a number of different items including various types of decorations and a Rarecrow. After you’re done speaking to everyone, you can simply talk to the Mayor to start the dance.