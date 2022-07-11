Every character’s favorite gifts in Stardew Valley
Get closer to your fellow villagers.
There are 45 characters in Stardew Valley to befriend. Having to remember 45 different peoples’ likes and dislikes can be hard to track, so you’ll want to narrow it down to their favorite gifts. If you give a character a gift they love, they’ll respond with a speech bubble with a heart inside it. Giving characters that they love will increase their relationship with you the most. Giving them this kind of gift on their birthday will score you 8x the amount of points it normally would which provides a giant boost in your relationship. Giving something a gift on the Feast of the Winter Star will also increase your relationship significantly, with the points being 5x. So, whether you’re trying to woo your favorite character into marrying you or you’re going for the Popular achievement/trophy, these are the items that you’ll want to give each villager.
Universally loved gifts
There’s five universally loved gifts in the game that 43 characters adore, with Haley and Penny being the exception to this as they both hate a different item on this list. So, if you find these items or manage to craft them and don’t need them for crafting or any quests, feel free to give them to one of the villagers. These items are:
- Golden Pumpkin
- Magic Rock Candy
- Pearl
- Prismatic Shard (Harley hates this item)
- Rabbit’s Foot (Penny hates this item)
The bachelors’ favorite gifts
|Character
|Favorite Gifts
|Alex
|Complete Breakfast, Salmon Dinner
|Elliot
|Crab Cakes, Duck Feather, Lobster, Pomegranate, Squid Ink, Tom Kha Soup
|Harvey
|Coffee, Pickles, Super Meal, Truffle Oil, Wine
|Sam
|Cactus Fruit, Maple Bar, Pizza, Tigerseye
|Sebastian
|Frozen Tear, Obsidian, Pumpkin Soup, Sashimi, Void Egg
|Shane
|Beer, Hot Pepper, Pepper Poppers, Pizza
The bachelorettes’ favorite gifts
|Character
|Favorite Gifts
|Abigail
|Amethyst, Banana Pudding, Blackberry Cobbler, Chocolate Cake, Pufferfish, Pumpkin, Spicy Eel
|Emily
|Amethyst, Aquamarine, Cloth, Emerald, Jade, Ruby, Survival Burger, Topaz, Wool
|Haley
|Coconut, Fruit Salad, Pink Cake, Sunflower
|Leah
|Goat Cheese, Poppyseed Muffin, Salad, Stir Fry, Truffle, Vegetable Medley, Wine
|Maru
|Battery Pack, Cauliflower, Cheese Cauliflower, Diamond, Gold Bar, Iridium Bar, Miner’s Treat, Pepper Poppers, Radioactive Bar, Rhubarb Pie, Strawberry
|Penny
|Diamond, Emerald, Melon, Poppy, Poppyseed Muffin, Red Plate, Roots Platter, Sandfish, Tom Kha Soup
The villagers’ favorite gifts
|Character
|Favorite Gifts
|Caroline
|Fish Taco, Green Tea, Summer Spangle, Tropical Curry
|Clint
|Amethyst, Aquamarine, Artichoke Dip, Emerald, Fiddlehead Risotto, Gold Bar, Iridium Bar, Jade, Omni Geode, Ruby, Topaz
|Demetrius
|Bean Hotpot, Ice Cream, Rice Pudding, Strawberry
|Dwarf
|Amethyst, Aquamarine, Emerald, jade, Lemon Stone, Omni Geode, Ruby, Topaz
|Evelyn
|Beet, Chocolate Cake, Diamond, Fairy Rose, Stuffing, Tulip
|George
|Fried Mushroom, Leek
|Gus
|Diamond, Escargot, Fish Taco, Orange, Tropical Curry
|Jas
|Fairy Rose, Pink Cake, Plum Pudding
|Jodi
|Chocolate Cake, Crispy Bass, Diamond, Eggplant Parmesan, Fried Eel, Pancakes, Rhubarb Pie, Vegetable Medley
|Kent
|Fiddlehead Risotto, Roasted Hazelnuts
|Krobus
|Diamond, Iridium Bar, Pumpkin, Void Egg, Void Mayonnaise, Wild Horseradish
|Leo
|Duck Feather, Mango, Ostrich Egg, Poi
|Lewis
|Autumn’s Bounty, Glazed Yams, Green tea, Hot Pepper, Vegetable Medley
|Linus
|Blueberry Tart, Cactus Fruit, Coconut, Dish O’ the Sea, Yam
|Marnie
|Diamond, Farmer’s Lunch, Pink Cake, Pumpkin Pie
|Pam
|Beer, Cactus Fruit, Glazed Yams, Mead, Pale Ale, Parsnip, Parsnip Soup, Pina Colada
|Pierre
|Fried Calamari
|Robin
|Goat Cheese, Peach, Spaghetti
|Sandy
|Crocus, Daffodil, Mango Sticky Rice, Sweet Pea
|Vincent
|Cranberry Candy, Ginger Ale, Grape, Pink Cake, Snail
|Willy
|Catfish, Diamond, Iridium Bar, Mead, Octopus, Pumpkin, Sea Cucumber, Sturgeon
|Wizard
|Purple Mushroom, Solar Essence, Super Cucumber, Void Essence