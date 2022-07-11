Every character’s favorite gifts in Stardew Valley

There are 45 characters in Stardew Valley to befriend. Having to remember 45 different peoples’ likes and dislikes can be hard to track, so you’ll want to narrow it down to their favorite gifts. If you give a character a gift they love, they’ll respond with a speech bubble with a heart inside it. Giving characters that they love will increase their relationship with you the most. Giving them this kind of gift on their birthday will score you 8x the amount of points it normally would which provides a giant boost in your relationship. Giving something a gift on the Feast of the Winter Star will also increase your relationship significantly, with the points being 5x. So, whether you’re trying to woo your favorite character into marrying you or you’re going for the Popular achievement/trophy, these are the items that you’ll want to give each villager.

Universally loved gifts

There’s five universally loved gifts in the game that 43 characters adore, with Haley and Penny being the exception to this as they both hate a different item on this list. So, if you find these items or manage to craft them and don’t need them for crafting or any quests, feel free to give them to one of the villagers. These items are:

Golden Pumpkin

Magic Rock Candy

Pearl

Prismatic Shard (Harley hates this item)

Rabbit’s Foot (Penny hates this item)

The bachelors’ favorite gifts

Character Favorite Gifts Alex Complete Breakfast, Salmon Dinner Elliot Crab Cakes, Duck Feather, Lobster, Pomegranate, Squid Ink, Tom Kha Soup Harvey Coffee, Pickles, Super Meal, Truffle Oil, Wine Sam Cactus Fruit, Maple Bar, Pizza, Tigerseye Sebastian Frozen Tear, Obsidian, Pumpkin Soup, Sashimi, Void Egg Shane Beer, Hot Pepper, Pepper Poppers, Pizza

The bachelorettes’ favorite gifts

Character Favorite Gifts Abigail Amethyst, Banana Pudding, Blackberry Cobbler, Chocolate Cake, Pufferfish, Pumpkin, Spicy Eel Emily Amethyst, Aquamarine, Cloth, Emerald, Jade, Ruby, Survival Burger, Topaz, Wool Haley Coconut, Fruit Salad, Pink Cake, Sunflower Leah Goat Cheese, Poppyseed Muffin, Salad, Stir Fry, Truffle, Vegetable Medley, Wine Maru Battery Pack, Cauliflower, Cheese Cauliflower, Diamond, Gold Bar, Iridium Bar, Miner’s Treat, Pepper Poppers, Radioactive Bar, Rhubarb Pie, Strawberry Penny Diamond, Emerald, Melon, Poppy, Poppyseed Muffin, Red Plate, Roots Platter, Sandfish, Tom Kha Soup

The villagers’ favorite gifts