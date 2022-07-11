Every character’s favorite gifts in Stardew Valley

Get closer to your fellow villagers.

There are 45 characters in Stardew Valley to befriend. Having to remember 45 different peoples’ likes and dislikes can be hard to track, so you’ll want to narrow it down to their favorite gifts. If you give a character a gift they love, they’ll respond with a speech bubble with a heart inside it. Giving characters that they love will increase their relationship with you the most. Giving them this kind of gift on their birthday will score you 8x the amount of points it normally would which provides a giant boost in your relationship. Giving something a gift on the Feast of the Winter Star will also increase your relationship significantly, with the points being 5x. So, whether you’re trying to woo your favorite character into marrying you or you’re going for the Popular achievement/trophy, these are the items that you’ll want to give each villager.

Universally loved gifts

There’s five universally loved gifts in the game that 43 characters adore, with Haley and Penny being the exception to this as they both hate a different item on this list. So, if you find these items or manage to craft them and don’t need them for crafting or any quests, feel free to give them to one of the villagers. These items are:

  • Golden Pumpkin
  • Magic Rock Candy
  • Pearl
  • Prismatic Shard (Harley hates this item)
  • Rabbit’s Foot (Penny hates this item)

The bachelors’ favorite gifts

CharacterFavorite Gifts
AlexComplete Breakfast, Salmon Dinner
ElliotCrab Cakes, Duck Feather, Lobster, Pomegranate, Squid Ink, Tom Kha Soup
HarveyCoffee, Pickles, Super Meal, Truffle Oil, Wine
SamCactus Fruit, Maple Bar, Pizza, Tigerseye
SebastianFrozen Tear, Obsidian, Pumpkin Soup, Sashimi, Void Egg
ShaneBeer, Hot Pepper, Pepper Poppers, Pizza

The bachelorettes’ favorite gifts

CharacterFavorite Gifts
AbigailAmethyst, Banana Pudding, Blackberry Cobbler, Chocolate Cake, Pufferfish, Pumpkin, Spicy Eel
EmilyAmethyst, Aquamarine, Cloth, Emerald, Jade, Ruby, Survival Burger, Topaz, Wool
HaleyCoconut, Fruit Salad, Pink Cake, Sunflower
LeahGoat Cheese, Poppyseed Muffin, Salad, Stir Fry, Truffle, Vegetable Medley, Wine
MaruBattery Pack, Cauliflower, Cheese Cauliflower, Diamond, Gold Bar, Iridium Bar, Miner’s Treat, Pepper Poppers, Radioactive Bar, Rhubarb Pie, Strawberry
PennyDiamond, Emerald, Melon, Poppy, Poppyseed Muffin, Red Plate, Roots Platter, Sandfish, Tom Kha Soup

The villagers’ favorite gifts

CharacterFavorite Gifts
CarolineFish Taco, Green Tea, Summer Spangle, Tropical Curry
ClintAmethyst, Aquamarine, Artichoke Dip, Emerald, Fiddlehead Risotto, Gold Bar, Iridium Bar, Jade, Omni Geode, Ruby, Topaz
DemetriusBean Hotpot, Ice Cream, Rice Pudding, Strawberry
DwarfAmethyst, Aquamarine, Emerald, jade, Lemon Stone, Omni Geode, Ruby, Topaz
EvelynBeet, Chocolate Cake, Diamond, Fairy Rose, Stuffing, Tulip
GeorgeFried Mushroom, Leek
GusDiamond, Escargot, Fish Taco, Orange, Tropical Curry
JasFairy Rose, Pink Cake, Plum Pudding
JodiChocolate Cake, Crispy Bass, Diamond, Eggplant Parmesan, Fried Eel, Pancakes, Rhubarb Pie, Vegetable Medley
KentFiddlehead Risotto, Roasted Hazelnuts
KrobusDiamond, Iridium Bar, Pumpkin, Void Egg, Void Mayonnaise, Wild Horseradish
LeoDuck Feather, Mango, Ostrich Egg, Poi
LewisAutumn’s Bounty, Glazed Yams, Green tea, Hot Pepper, Vegetable Medley
LinusBlueberry Tart, Cactus Fruit, Coconut, Dish O’ the Sea, Yam
MarnieDiamond, Farmer’s Lunch, Pink Cake, Pumpkin Pie
PamBeer, Cactus Fruit, Glazed Yams, Mead, Pale Ale, Parsnip, Parsnip Soup, Pina Colada
PierreFried Calamari
RobinGoat Cheese, Peach, Spaghetti
SandyCrocus, Daffodil, Mango Sticky Rice, Sweet Pea
VincentCranberry Candy, Ginger Ale, Grape, Pink Cake, Snail
WillyCatfish, Diamond, Iridium Bar, Mead, Octopus, Pumpkin, Sea Cucumber, Sturgeon
WizardPurple Mushroom, Solar Essence, Super Cucumber, Void Essence

