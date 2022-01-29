You’ll find dozens of Pokémon as you explore the Hisui region in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. The more Pokémon you find and catch, the bigger your Pokédex becomes to increase your Star Rank and advance through the game. Happiny is one of these Pokémon that you can find in the wild, and there are several locations you can locate it. In this guide, we will cover where to catch Happiny in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

You’ll find Happiny wandering around multiple locations. You’ll want to find Happiny in the Obsidian Fieldlands in Oreburrow Tunnel or Obsidian Falls. Another series of locations include Cobalt Coastlands at Hideaway Bay and Alabaster Icelands at Avalanche Slopes. You may want to spend most of your time exploring the Obsidian Falls or Oreburrow Tunnel, but Happiny is a rare spawn in these locations. We recommend exploring the area, leaving, and then returning every so often to try and trigger an encounter. It may take you some time, though.

Once you find Happiny in the wild, you’ll want to try sneaking up on it or using a berry to distract. You can also use a Pokémon from your party to weaken it, but there’s a chance it could run away during the encounter.