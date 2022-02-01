You’ll find dozens of Pokémon scattered all over Pokémon Legends: Arceus as you explore the Hisui region. These Pokémon are extremely wild, making some of them far more aggressive than others you may know from previous Pokémon games. You’ll need to find and study these Pokémon to add them to your Pokédex. One Pokémon you might be trying to hunt down is Lucario. In this guide, we cover where to catch Lucario in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

You can find Lucario in one region of the game, Alabaster Icelands, and in two areas of it, Icebound Falls and Snowfall Hot Spring. You can only reach this part of the game after you unlock it. It’s the last one, so you’ll be waiting quite a bit of time to add Lucario to your Pokédex.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Of the two areas, we recommend checking out Icebound Falls. In this area, you can also encounter a Riolu, the starting form of Lucario. So even if you don’t catch Lucario on your first pass, you might still be able to get one eventually by evolving Riolu into one. There’s also a chance you might find an Alpha Lucario while exploring these areas.

If you have to fight it, Lucario is a Fighting and Steel-type Pokémon. We recommend using Fire-type attacks to do some heavy damage, but be wary about eliminating it from a battle.