Where to catch Misdreavus in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

There are several Pokémon you’ll need to go after in Pokémon Legends: Arceus to fill out the rest of your Pokédex. A notable Pokémon you’ll want to try and find is Misdreavus, a Ghost-type Pokémon. You can find it at specific locations in the game, but you’ll need to go out of your way to make it over there and catch it. In this guide, we cover where you can catch Misdreavus in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

The region you want to visit to find Misreavus is Coronet Highlands. You can find it wandering around the area, but it’s specifically spawning in the Celestica Ruins, Sacred Plaza, or Stonetooth Rows. We recommend visiting all three of these locations to find it, so make sure to bring a handful of Poké Balls and berries with you to try and distract it when you find the Pokémon in the wild.

When you arrive there, you’ll want to make sure you are searching around for Misdreavus and keeping low to the ground it can’t see you coming. It is a Ghost-type Pokémon, so you have a much higher chance of encountering it when it’s nighttime. After catching it, you’ll want to evolve it into Mismagius, which requires that you use a Dusk Stone on Misdreavus.