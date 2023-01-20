Where to catch Perch in Stardew Valley
You can catch many fishes in the game, and Perch is one of them.
There are many activities to do in Stardew Valley. You can plant your crops and raise your livestock, mine your ores and forage, and even go on fishing. Stardew Valley allows players to catch multiple fish types, and Perch is one of them. Here is a list of all the locations you can find Perch and how to catch them.
Where to find Perch locations in Stardew Valley
You can visit the following locations during the winter to catch Perch:
- River
- Mountain Lake
- Cindersnap Forest
However, you can always use a Magic Bait any season if you want to catch Perch for whatever purpose.
You can also find Perch in garbage cans during the season, and it also appears randomly in the Travelling Merchant’s inventory. Players can also breed Perch in the fish pond. They reproduce every two days, so they can also be a good source of money (G) if you want to sell them.
What is Perch used for in Stardew Valley?
Selling Perch is one of the best ways to make money quickly. In fact, here’s a price table for the fish:
|Quality
|Base
|Fisher
|Angler
|Base
|55g
|68g
|82g
|Silver Star
|68g
|85g
|102g
|Gold Star
|82g
|102g
|123g
|Purple Star
|110g
|137g
|165g
Moreover, Perch is a versatile fish—you can do many things from it in-game. For example, you can use them for cooking Maki Rolls and Sashimi. You can even use it as a Fertilizer, which is one of the most essential items for beginners of Stardew Valley. Later on, you can also use Perch as a spool when creating a fishing vest, and it also serves as a yellow dye should you go to the dye pots.