Where to catch Perch in Stardew Valley

There are many activities to do in Stardew Valley. You can plant your crops and raise your livestock, mine your ores and forage, and even go on fishing. Stardew Valley allows players to catch multiple fish types, and Perch is one of them. Here is a list of all the locations you can find Perch and how to catch them.

Where to find Perch locations in Stardew Valley

Image via ConcernedApe

You can visit the following locations during the winter to catch Perch:

River

Mountain Lake

Cindersnap Forest

However, you can always use a Magic Bait any season if you want to catch Perch for whatever purpose.

You can also find Perch in garbage cans during the season, and it also appears randomly in the Travelling Merchant’s inventory. Players can also breed Perch in the fish pond. They reproduce every two days, so they can also be a good source of money (G) if you want to sell them.

What is Perch used for in Stardew Valley?

Selling Perch is one of the best ways to make money quickly. In fact, here’s a price table for the fish:

Quality Base Fisher Angler Base 55g 68g 82g Silver Star 68g 85g 102g Gold Star 82g 102g 123g Purple Star 110g 137g 165g

Moreover, Perch is a versatile fish—you can do many things from it in-game. For example, you can use them for cooking Maki Rolls and Sashimi. You can even use it as a Fertilizer, which is one of the most essential items for beginners of Stardew Valley. Later on, you can also use Perch as a spool when creating a fishing vest, and it also serves as a yellow dye should you go to the dye pots.