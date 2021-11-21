Where to find a Prism Scale in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

The Prism Scale is one of the more difficult evolution items that you can find in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. You’ll need to be patient when searching for this item, but it’s well worth it. It’s the quickest way to evolve Feebas into Milotic. Here’s what you need to know about finding a Prism Scale in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

You’ll need to look for it in the Grand Underground. You can visit this area of the game once you reach Eterna City. First, you have to speak with an old man who lives to the right of the city’s Pokémon Center, who gives you the Explorer’s Kit. You’ll need this to enter the Grand Underground at any point in the game.

The next step is to check out the fossil digging sites that you can find. These are the orange dots on your map that you can interact with on the wall. When you click these spots, you’ll start the mining digging game, and you have a limited number of hits with your hammer and pickax to retrieve all of the hidden items before the area collapses. The Prism Scale has a chance to appear in these fossil dig sites. However, they’re random, so you’ll need to keep trying until you can find one.