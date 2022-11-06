Medallion Shards are a rare set of collectibles that you can try to find in Bayonetta 3. There are four Medallion Shards scattered throughout the game’s 14 chapters. Finding them all will unlock the Golem, a boss from the previous games in the series, as a fun fight and a dose of fan service. This guide will explain where to find all Medallion Shards in Bayonetta 3.

How to find all Medallion Shards in Bayonetta 3

Screenshot by Gamepur

The four Medallion Shards are inside these golden relics pictured above. Keep an eye out for them as you hunt these rare items down.

Medallion Shard 1

The first Medallalion is in the very first chapter of the game. After finishing Verse 1 and destroying enemies with Viola. Do a 180 from the starting position towards the edge of the cliff. Drop down to find a series of steps and resources to collect. The gold relic will be here waiting for you to destroy it and collect your first shard.

Medallion Shard 2

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second Medallion is found at the beginning of Chapter 4. Move forward until you cross a destroyed bridge. Before you reach the gate that lies ahead, look to the right, and you will see the gold relic on a ridge. Jump over to this ridge and destroy it to collect the second shard.

Medallion Shard 3

Screenshot by Gamepur

This Medallion can be found in Chapter 7 while playing as Viola. Near the large arena to the right of the portal, you can see the relic lying in front of a large door. Use a combo on this relic to unlock and collect the third Medallion Shard.

Medallion Shard 4

Screenshot by Gamepur

The final Medallion is right at the start of Chapter 10. Run up the road until a group of enemy’s spawn. Take these enemies out. In the same place the enemies spawned, there will be a stone building with two pillars in front of it. Destroy the wall between the two pillars and secure the final Medallion Shard.

After collecting all four Medallion Shards, you choose to fight the Golem from the chapter select menu. It’s wise to wait until you’ve cleared the game first, as some of the game’s best weapons can only be earned after completing the story.

Use the powerful end-game weapons to make short work of the optional boss battle in Bayonetta 3.