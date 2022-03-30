Throughout your exploration of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, you’ll find several Shrines that grant you and your party members permanent buffs for the rest of the game. We highly encourage going out of your way to complete these shrines. One of these shrines is the Shrine of Throatus Punchus. In this guide, we’ll cover where to find all Shrine of Throatus Punchus pieces in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

You’ll need to find four shrine pieces to complete the Shrine of Throatus Punchuis.

You can find two of them before making your way into the Drowned Abyss. Starting at the entrance of this location, make your way to the right, and it will be the first dungeon nearby.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The next shrine piece is on the left side of the map facing the Drowned Abyss entrance. Make your way up the hill, and then take a left to find the dungeon.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The next two shrine pieces for the Shrine of Throatus Punchuis are on the Drowned Abyss’s other side. You’ll need to complete the side quest next to the Drowned Abyss and then work your way through that location’s main quest. After you’ve done that, take a left, and you’ll find a shrine piece inside of a dungeon, next to the side quest.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The final shrine piece is to the right of The Godswell exit, and it’s a much more advanced dungeon than the previous ones you’ve done. This dungeon consists of three waves, with the third containing a stronger boss you’ll need to find. After you complete this dungeon, you’ll have collected all four shrine pieces.