Where to find all the music sheets for Morusque in Stray – Meowlody trophy guide

When you reach the Slums in Stray, you will be greeted by plenty of interesting NPCs that each have their own personality. Among these NPCs is Morusque, the musician. They can be found near down the stairs from where the Guardian is and rests against the wall with their guitar in their lap. Morusque is trying to become a great musician, but they need to practice so they would like for you to bring them some Music Sheets to learn from. There are eight of these music sheets to locate in Stray. Can you find them all?

Music Sheet 1/8

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first of the music sheets can be found after going to Momo’s apartment. Momo’s apartment is the one with the large neon orange sign on top. The first time you enter this area, you will get a cutscene with Momo. After the cutscene, go to the left side of the apartment and look for the iron bar door. Slip through the iron bars and climb the boxes in the small room to find the Music Sheet on the shelf.

Music Sheet 2/8

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you are done in Momo’s apartment, you will be tasked with finding notebooks of the Outsiders. When you leave Momo’s apartment, B-12 will point out the location of the Outsider symbol at Clementine’s apartment. Head in that direction but go to the balcony to the right of the apartment window. You will find the second Music Sheet on the table with two chairs.

Music Sheet 3/8

Screenshot by Gamepur

From where the Guardian is, go down the stairs in front of them and go past the bar. Follow the path until you reach a red door. Scratch the door and a robot will open it. Go inside the apartment and you will find the Music Sheet stuck to a painting in front of the door. You may need to wait until you return to the slums after the Rooftop level to obtain this Music Sheet.

Music Sheet 4/8

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can buy this music sheet from the Barterman. The Barterman is located to the right of the Guardian and will sell you the Music Sheet for one Energy Drink Can. You can find the Energy Drink Can at one of the various soda machines around the Slums.

Music Sheet 5/8

Screenshot by Gamepur

From where the Guardian is, go down the stairs in front of them and enter the bar. Once inside, go up the stairs. You will see a pool table. The Music Sheet can be found on the tables to the left of the pool table.

Music Sheet 6/8

Screenshot by Gamepur

After meeting with Momo, you will be directed to Clementine’s apartment. Go inside the apartment using the window. You will see a wood and glass door in front of you. Go through the door and you will find the Music Sheet on the shelves between the bed and the door.

Music Sheet 7/8

Screenshot by Gamepur

While on the hunt for the Outsider Notebooks, you will enter an apartment that looks like a library thanks to the mountains of books in it. The Music Sheet can be found on the piano next to the dead robot. Jump on the piano to get it.

Music Sheet 8/8

Screenshot by Gamepur

The final Music Sheet is in the safe to the right of where Morusque is sitting. The safe has a note on it to tell you where the code is. You can find the code for the safe behind the painting next to Jacob in the bar. Type the code in to open the safe and get the last Music Sheet. Turning them all in will get you the Meowlody trophy and the Music Badge.