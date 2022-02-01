You’ll find that many of the legendary Pokémon in Pokémon Legends: Arceus can be caught and added to your collection as you progress through the story. Giratina is also one of these Pokémon. You’ll first encounter it on the top of Mount Coronet when battling against Volo, but it will disappear after that battle. When you return to the village, you’ll have a chance to go after it, adding it to your Pokédex. This guide will cover where to find and catch Giratina in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

You won’t be able to find Giratina wandering around in the wild. Instead, it will appear at a specific location, again, after you’ve defeated Volo on Mount Coronet during the mission Seeking the Remaining Plates. After you do that, you’ll receive the mission On the Trail of Giratina. Here, you’ll be able to find and hunt down Giratina. It’s hiding somewhere in the Cobalt Coastlands.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The location you want to visit is Spring Path. It will be a small mountain with water at the center, with a cave beside the lake. When you arrive inside the cave, you’ll find Giratina in its Origin Form waiting for you. You’ll have the chance to battle this Pokémon and attempt to catch it.

Giratina is a Ghost and Dragon-type Pokémon, making it weak against Ice, Ghost, Dragon, Dark, and Fairy-type moves. We highly recommend focusing on Dark and Fairy-type moves to do the most damage to it. After it’s weak enough, you’ll have the chance to catch it and add it to your Pokédex.