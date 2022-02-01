Landorus is one of the three original Forces of Nature legendary Pokémon, and you can find it in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. However, you won’t find it in the wild, and you cannot encounter it by triggering a rare, specific event. Instead, it’s tied to the game’s main story, and coming across it will happen naturally as you progress through the game. This guide covers where to find and catch Landorus in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

You’ll get the chance to hunt after Landorus and the two other Forces of Nature, Thundurus and Tornadus after you work your way through the main story. After that, you’ll unlock access to the request On the Trail of Giratina, where you’ll get the chance to defeat and capture the Dragon and Ghost-type Pokémon. Once you’ve done this, you’ll unlock the Incarnate Forces of Hisui, paving the way to finding Landorus.

Landorus will spawn in the Obsidian Fieldlands. You can find it wandering around the Ramanas Island. Unlike Thundurus or Tornadus, Landorus will appear on Ramanas Island at all times during this mission, and you do not need to trigger a weather event for it to appear.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you find it, you’ll have trouble getting close to Landorus as it will attempt to run away and throw tornadoes at you. You’ll need to get close, throw your Pokémon at it, and stun it. We recommend staying in the tall grass and using them to sneak up on Landorus to enter combat with it. After you’ve caught Landorus, you’re one step closer to completing the Incarnate Forces of Hisui request.