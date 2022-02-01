Where to find and catch Palkia in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Palkia is one of the great legendary Pokémon of the Sinnoh region that takes a major role in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. While everyone in the game believes that Sinnoh is a Pokémon, the truth is revealed and it is actually Palkia and Dialga. The time has come to face your destiny, will you catch the almighty Palkia? Here is where you can find and catch Palkia in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Palkia can only be found in one place; the Temple of Sinnoh. This area is in the Coronet Highlands at the top of Mount Coronet. Unfortunately, you can’t just waltz up there. You access this area near the end of the main story. Before that happens, you have an important choice to make and it determines whether you will catch Palkia or Dialga.

During the part of the story when you are banished from Jubilife Village, you are brought to Cogita. During this time, you will need to choose whether you want to side with Adaman or Irida, the leaders of the Diamond and Pearl clans. Whichever one you choose directly affects which Pokémon you will face. Choose Adaman if you want Dialga and Irida if you want Palkia.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Toward the end of the main story, you will travel to the Temple of Sinnoh. After the Red Chain fails to work and falls to pieces, Palkia will step out of the space-time rift if you chose Irida. You will then have the opportunity to fight Palkia in a battle. During this time, you will be able to catch Palkia. Don’t worry if you don’t have any Ultra Balls. You will be given 10 before the fight begins. Palkia is weak to dragon and fairy-type moves, so make sure you have a Pokémon who can use either of those move types. Palkia will be level 65 when you fight it, so be prepared and don’t be under-leveled.