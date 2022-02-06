Where to find and catch Togekiss in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Togekiss is one of the most elusive Pokémon that you can find throughout Legends: Arceus. While you can always get Togekiss by evolving Togepi, you can also find Togekiss in the wild. Before you can catch this Pokémon, you will first need to get access to Sneasler as a rideable Pokémon. Here is where you can find and catch Togekiss in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Before you can get your hands on Togekiss, you will first need to get access to the Sneasler mount. Sneasler is obtained in the Coronet Highlands. Once you have Sneasler, head to Lake Verity on the western side of the Obsidian Fieldlands. Go to where the entrance to the lake is. You can see it on the map south of where the lake is.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Climb the mountains next to the entrance to Lake Verity. Above the grassy area, you will see Togekiss flying in circles above you. We recommend having plenty of Feather Balls or Wing Balls before trying to catch Togekiss. It is very hard to hit Togekiss with the normal PokéBall types. Don’t worry if you fail to catch Togekiss right away. Togekiss won’t fly away.