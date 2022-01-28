Tornadus is one of the three Force of Nature legendary Pokémon, and you can catch it in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. It’s a legendary Pokémon, so trying to nail down its location and catch it for yourself will be difficult. There are a few things you’ll need to do first, so make sure you’re prepared to go after them, and then you can find them in the game. In this guide, we cover where to find and catch Tornadus in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Tornadus will appear in Pokémon Legends after you’ve beaten the game and you’ve defeated Giratina in the Giratina quest. Once this happens, Tornadus has a chance to appear after you receive the request at the Galactic Hall called Incarnate Forces of Hisui. Tornadus will then appear somewhere in your world.

The location you’re looking for is in Alabaster Icelands. Tornadus will only appear while a Blizzard is happening in the region. When a Blizzard appears, and you have the Incarnate Forces of Hisui, you’ll then be able to find it. For us, we discovered it in the Bonechill Wastes.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you find Tornadus, make sure to use your best Pokémon to defeat it and try to catch it. Tornadus is a Flying-type Pokémon, so feel free to use Electric or Rock-type attacks to weaken it, but try not to make it faint in combat.