Applin is one of those rare Pokémon that will take a good amount of time to find in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. There are a handful of places you can try looking for it, but finding it in the wild will take some time. Once you find the best place to try looking for it, getting it to appear is another challenge. Here’s what you need to know about where to find Applin in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to catch Applin in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There are only a handful of locations in Paldea where Applin can spawn. These locations are close to the center of the island, and you won’t see Applin walking around on the ground. If you see an Applin on the ground, there’s a good chance Zorua has grabbed this Pokémon’s appearance and is using it for a disguise, but it does mean you’re in the correct location.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you reach the areas where it will spawn, the next step is to get on your Koraidon or Miraidon mount, and ram any nearby trees where it could spawn. An Applin will hang in the tree, suspended above the ground, and save from danger. You need to knock out of the tree to battle against it. This is a better method than aiming up at it from the ground, giving you the best possible chance to find it. Applin is an extremely rare spawn, so narrowing down the correct tree it will appear on is tricky.

We recommend eating an Encounter Power for Dragon-type sandwich at a picnic before you undergo this challenge. This will increase your chances of finding an Applin in the wild.