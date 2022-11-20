Gible is one of the many Pokémon you can find while playing Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. It’s a returning Dragon-type Pokémon, and many people find it an adorable addition to their team, but it’s also an exceptionally powerful Pokémon that can be a solid addition to a team. Here’s what you need to know about where to find Gible in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to catch Gible in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Gible is a tricky Pokémon to find. You will need to do a bit of searching, but you can find it relatively early on in your journey in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. It all comes down to looking in the correct place. You want to make your way over to the West Province Area One and then head to the southwest part of the map and be on the lookout for a large cave. The cave will contain multiple Gible to add to your collection, but having them show up requires some luck and patience.

Related: Where to get Amulet Coin in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you reach the cave, head inside, and there’s a good chance you will encounter a Gible running around this area. You might also encounter its evolved form, Gabite, but grabbing Gible will be the first important step for many. You might need to roam around this location or try to increase the chances of finding it by eating a sandwich that boosts encounters with Dragon-type Pokémon. Eventually, you should find a Gible and be able to add its Pokédex entry to your collection.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Gible will eventually evolve into Garchamp, a favorite for many Pokémon players. It’s a Dragon and Ground-type Pokémon.