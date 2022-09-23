Boom Slime are one of the more dangerous slimes you can add to your base in Slime Rancher 2. A Boom slime is not hostile, but they have a good chance of exploding, damaging you if you’re too close to them when this happens. This goes for any Boom slime variation that has become a Largo. Finding them can be difficult, though. This guide covers where to find Boom Slimes in Slime Rancher 2.

How to get Boom Slimes in Slime Rancher 2

The Boom Slime will appear in Ember Valley on the west side of the map. You can make your way to Ember Valley by finding the Pink gordo in Rainbow Fields. The Pink gordo will appear on the northwest side of the map. You will need to feed it to make it explode, and a Pink Slime will eat anything you give it. Once it explodes, stand on the geyser it was blocking and wait to jump into the air. To the left of the cliff is a small device you can interact with and reveal a teleporter, taking you to Ember Valley.

You will need to go on a long journey in the Ember Valley to find Boom Slimes. They typically appear in the caves, but you have a better chance of finding them to the far west of this region. Here, you will see lava everywhere, and that’s not something you want to touch as it will burn and damage you. The same goes for an exploding Boom Slime.

When you reach the far west, Boom Slime should be everywhere. You might also find variations of this slime, such as Batty Boom, Rocky Boom, or Crystal Boom largo slimes. All of them can explode and damage you.