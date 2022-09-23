Odd Onions are one of the foods you can find in Slime Rancher 2. It’s a type of vegetable you can feed to slimes who enjoy those types of foods, and it’s a useful item to bring back to your base and begin growing in a garden. You won’t be able to find Odd Onions in every location you visit, and you can only find them in a particular region. This guide covers how to get Odd Onions in Slime Rancher 2.

Where to find Odd Onions in Slime Rancher 2

Odd Onions are a vegetable that you can find by exploring Ember Valley. It’s one of the two locations you can access after fully exploring Rainbow Fields. You will need to find the Pink gordo northwest of Rainbow Fields. It’s a massive slime you will need to feed any food to it and make it explode, becoming multiple smaller Pink Slimes. The Pink gordo was sitting on a geyser, and by going onto it, you will make your way to a cliff, finding an object that will reveal a teleporter to you, taking you to Ember Valley.

Related: How to get Wild Honey in Slime Rancher 2

Screenshot by Gamepur

Odd Onions can appear throughout the first area of Ember Valley. Unfortunately, it does not have a dedicated plot for you to find them. Instead, you want to look in garden areas where other vegetables are growing, such as Carrots. There’s a good chance you’ll find an Odd Onion tucked away inside.

Screenshot by Gamepur

They are called Odd Onions because they will grow Carrots in your garden, even if you’re trying to play Odd Onions. They do grow Odd Onions in the garden, but they don’t show up as often, giving you a mixture of the two vegetables. It’s a good way to have a garden plot giving you Carrots and Odd Onions back at your base.