Where to find Chatot in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Chatot is one of the Pokémon that trainers will be able to obtain in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. The Generation IV Pokémon is a normal/flying type and one of the uncommon ones in the game. If you are looking to add Chatot to your collection but don’t know where to find it, we’ve got it covered.

Where to find Chatot

Chatot can only be found in Deadwood haunt in Cobalt Coastlands. Furthermore, it only appears during the Daytime. It shouldn’t take much time to spot one, and it’s pretty easy to catch. Although Great Ball and Ultra Ball have a higher chance of securing a catch, Poké Ball should work perfectly fine.

Competitively, Chatot is a pretty weak Pokémon, and it has lacklustre stats along with an average moveset. However, if you are planning to raise one, Air Cutter (LVL 11), Air Slash (LVL 25), Play Rough (LVL 43), and Hurricane (LVL 52) is the best moveset for the Pokémon. It’s weak to Rock, Electric and Ice, whereas effective against Bug, Grass, Ground and Ghost.

Chatot is a Music Note Pokémon that can have Keen Eye, Tangled Feet or Big Pecks as an Ability. It doesn’t have an evolution nor a predeceasing form.