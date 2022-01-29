Where to find Cherubi in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

There are multiple Pokémon for you to find and add to your Pokédex as you’re exploring Pokémon Legends: Arceus and learning about the Hisui region. A notable Pokémon that might cause you some trouble is Cherubi, a Pokémon that can only appear in a handful of places. In this guide, we’re going to cover where you can find Cherubi in Pokémon Legends: Arceus and share why it might be giving you some trouble.

Cherubi can appear in multiple spawns. It notable appears in the Obsidian Fieldlands in The Heartwood, the Crimson Mirelands in Gapejaw Bog, or it can also appear in Coronet Highlands in Lonely Spring, Fabled Spring, or Primeval Grotto, players have reported. However, what makes it unique is that it will emerge from tree encounters.

You want to look for it when the trees shake in these locations. A tree that you can use a Pokémon on will softly be shaking, so if you see this happening, throw a Pokémon at it for them to hit the tree and knock the Pokémon out. Cherubi has the chance to appear from this method, but it’s a rare spawn, so don’t expect it every time. Instead, you’ll want to explore these areas thoroughly, looking for shaking trees to find them.