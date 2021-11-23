Where to find Choice Scarf in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

The Choice Scarf is one of three “Choice” items obtainable in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl’s postgame that deliver significant boosts to one of your Pokémon’s stats, while hindering its offensive options. When held by a Pokémon, the Choice Scarf boosts its wearer’s Speed by 50%, but only allows its wearer to use one of its four moves. Here’s how to acquire this piece of equipment in the Generation IV remakes.

The Choice Scarf can be purchased for 25 BP at the Exchange Service Corner (BP Shop) in the Battle Park. To gain BP, take on trainers in the Battle Tower, where you’ll be rewarded with BP for every room you complete. You can only access this area after defeating the Elite Four and unlocking the National Pokédex, so this isn’t an item you’ll run into during the game’s story.

Once you have acquired the item, equip it as you would any other held item, and your Pokémon’s Speed stat will receive a 50% buff. The Speed stat is vital in Pokémon battles, as it determines who attacks first. However, keep in mind that whichever Pokémon is holding this item will only be able to use one move; it’s up to you which one. Be mindful of who you’re giving this item to, which attack you want to use, and who your opponent is.