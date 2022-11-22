Where to find Cufant in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There is a lot of different pokémon that you will discover as you travel the Paldea region in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. You will find these pokémon all over the region from high in the mountains to deep underground. Depending on which pokémon you’re looking for, you may find them everywhere, or they may only be available in a single location. Cufant is one of the easier-to-find pokémon in the games but it is only available in one spot. This guide will show you where you can find Cufant in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to catch Cufant in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Introduced in Pokémon Sword and Shield, Cufant is known as the Copperderm pokémon and has the appearance of a baby elephant. This adorable steel-type pokémon is one of the most docile in the games and doesn’t mind being approached like some pokémon. This is a great change of pace from pokémon like Varoom that love to charge at you in the wild.

Screenshot by Gamepur

As you can tell from Cufant’s habitat information, this pokémon only appears in one place on the map; East Province Area Three. This is the desert area between Levincia and Zapapico which is also home to many other types of pokémon. Cufant is actually a very common sight in this area so you shouldn’t have trouble tracking one down once you reach this area. You will often see Cufant spawn in groups of three or four in this area.

Related: Where to find Larvesta in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Since Cufant is a steel-type pokémon, you will want to bring a pokémon that knows fire, fighting, or ground-type moves. These are all move-types that Cufant is weak to and each will help you weaken the pokémon so you can capture or defeat it in battle. When you come across Cufant, they will be around level 20-26, so make sure that your pokémon are appropriately leveled to take Cufant on.