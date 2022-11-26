Where to find Dondozo in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

You might know Dondozo from a specific late-game fight in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, but like all Titans, it’s possible to catch any number of Dondozos, so long as you know where to look. Also, like your likely first encounter with it, Dondozo is never encountered below level 50 or so and only lives in a single, albeit large, location in Paldea. Thankfully, this Pokémon is tremendously slow, and most of its other stats are middling, save for its HP, which tops the charts. Here’s where to find them and catch them.

Dondozo locations in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Screenshot by Gamepur

Dondozo is native to only a single place in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: the Casseroya Lake, the largest self-contained body of water in Paldea’s northwestern section. Like all the Pokémon in that part of the map, expect any Dondozo you encounter to be at least level 50. While their stats are mostly mediocre, bringing an under-leveled team will still send you back to the Pokémon Center.

You’ll also encounter high-level Gyarados, Tatsugiri, Golduck, and other Water-types throughout the Lake. The volume of powerful Pokémon in this area makes it ideal for grinding levels when your team is also around level 50. Still, with endgame content requiring Pokémon in the mid-to-upper 60s, you’ll quickly find the only reliable source of usable experience to be Tera Raid Battles, the Academy Ace tournament, and other post-story content.

As a pure Water-type, Dondozo is weak to only two other Types: Electric and Grass. Bring a Special attacker, as while Dondozo’s standard Defense is serviceable; its Special Defense is severely lacking. An Ampharos, Meowscarada, or Arboliva will do wonders here. Don’t bring Steel, Fire, Ice, or other Water types to the fight, as you’ll only succeed in tickling the Dondozo’s massive health pool. You’ll also want to bring some Net Balls, as any of the standard Poké, Great, or Ultra Balls tend to have a much lower catch rate.