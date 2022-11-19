How to evolve Sprigatito into Floragato and Meowscarada in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Sprigatitio is the sweet and lovable grass starter Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Its sweet nature does not come with a lack of strength, however. As you keep training with Sprigatito, this grassy cat Pokemon will evolve into two stronger forms: Floragato and Meowscarada. These Pokemon are tricksters and a little shady but are strong monsters that will assist you no matter where you battle. Meowscarada even has Protean as a hidden ability, which has proven to be a strong ability in competitive Pokemon. This guide will answer how to evolve Sprigatito into Floragato and Meowscarada.

How to evolve Sprigatito into Floragato

Floragato is the second stage in Sprigatito’s evolution line. To evolve Sprigatito into Floragato, you have to level up Sprigatito to level 16. You can gain experience points for Sprigatito by catching Pokemon, battling, or feeding the Pokemon rare candies or EXP candies. There is no other special requirement to evolve Sprigatito into Floragato.

Related: What level does Quaxly evolve in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet? Answered

How to evolve Floragato into Meowscarada

Meowscarada is the final evolution in Sprigatito’s evolution line, and the most powerful. To evolve Floragato into Meowscarada, you have to level up this Pokemon to level 36. Once you hit this level, Floragato will immediately evolve into Meowscarada. There is no other special requirement to evolve this Pokemon.

That’s all you need to know about finishing the evolution line for this fiesty cat. You can easily level up Sprigatito quickly by catching as many Pokemon as you can or by battling all trainers you come across. You can also quickly level Sprigatito up by participating in Tera Raids, which grant a large amount of EXP candies which can expedite the grinding process greatly. Utilize these tools to get this cat as strong as possible.