Where to find Dusclops in Deadwood Haunt in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

As you progress through the story of Pokémon Legends: Arceus, you’ll reach a point where you’ll need to catch a Dusclops. You’ll need to catch it in Deadwood Haunt, which will be in the Cobalt Coastlands, a location where there’s more water than land. In this guide, we’ll break down where you can find Dusclops in Deadwood Haunt in Pokémon Legends: Arceus to advance the story. It’s a tricky Pokémon.

You want to make sure you’re working on this portion of the quest while it’s night. If you are not doing it at nighttime, Dusclops cannot appear. It only appears at night because it is as a Ghost-type Pokémon.

When you’re ready, you’ll need to head to the southeast part of the map designated as Deadwood Haunt. You can find it to the east of Aipom Hill. You’ll know you’re in the location when you see dead trees, and more Ghost-type Pokémon wandering around the area.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Dusclops should look like a large, gray ghost wandering around, with a single eye. The Dusclops we encountered at this location ranged from level 35 to 37, so make sure to bring Pokémon ready to take it down. Dusclops is a Ghost-type Pokémon, making it weak to Ghost and Dark-type moves. You do not want to defeat it, but you want to make sure to weaken it to make it easier to catch. After you catch it, make sure to have it in your party and bring it with you to Iscan.