Where to find Eevee in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Eevee is unquestionably one of the cutest Pokémon ever created, making its debut in the first generation of games and being largely considered one of the best creatures for domestic life if it were in the real world. While Eevee on its own is not particularly amazing in battles, its wide-ranging evolutions and cuteness have garnered it a massive fanbase, to the point that it is included in pretty much every single Pokémon game. Here is where you can find an Eevee of your own in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Related: How to evolve Eevee into Jolteon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

How to catch Eevee in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Before you can catch Eevee in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you first need to find one. The game denotes them as a rare Pokémon, but there are a few spots you can look in to find them. You can look for them in West Province (Area Three) outside of Medali, South Province (Area Two) in the west outside of Cortondo, and on the paths toward the Pokémon League are areas where Eevee can spawn. Look for it near areas of tall grass.

When you encounter Eevee, remember that it is a Normal-type Pokémon, so the strongest type advantage against it is Fighting. Just be sure that they don’t overwhelm the Eevee and make it faint before you get a chance to catch it. With how offensive Fighting Pokémon are, they can easily one-hit kill the creature. Instead, we recommend lowering its health with Normal or any kind of elemental attacks. If you have a Rock Pokémon, that is probably the best because Eevee can not do much damage to them. Unless your Pokémon is drastically higher than the Eevee’s level, it should remain awake and fighting, giving you a chance to throw a Pokéball at it.