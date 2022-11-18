Eevee has long been one of the most popular Pokémon ever made because of how cute it is. It also has a truly unique evolution story, being able to evolve into a wide-ranging group of creatures that are all fashioned around many of the various types available in the game. One of those evolutions is the powerful Electric-type, Jolteon. Here is how to evolve Eevee into Jolteon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to get Eevee to evolve into Jolteon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Like all of the other Eevee evolutions, getting Eevee to turn into Jolteon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will require you to have the proper evolution stone. In this case, you need a Thunder Stone, which can be bought for 3,000 Pokémon Dollars from stores located in Cascarrafa, Levincia, or Mesagoza. You can also find Thunder Stones in certain locations if you find them. Once you have a Thunder Stone in your Bag and Eevee in your party, select the item and use it to begin the evolution process.

As you would expect, when you turn Eevee into Jolteon, it converts it from a Normal-type into Electric and will begin learning moves for that type. Eevee really does not have any special moves on its own that we recommend waiting on to evolve it, so if you want a Jolteon and have the Thunder Stone, we recommend evolving it right away.

While you can always decide to trade for an Eevee or Jolteon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, there are a few spots where you can find Eevee in the wild in your own game. The grasslands around Medali, west of Cortondo, and northwest of Mesagoza near the Pokémon League are spots you should be looking in to find the popular fox Pokémon.