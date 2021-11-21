Where to find Fire Stones in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

You’ll be searching to find Fire Stones to give them to specific Pokémon in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. They need a Fire Stone to reach particular evolutions, allowing you to receive some of your favorite Pokémon and finish your PokéDex. In this guide, we’re going to share with you where you can find Fire Stones in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Your best location to find Fire Stones is in the Grand Underground area. First, you’ll need to receive the Explorer’s Kit from the old man next to the Pokémo Center in Eterna City. He gives you the item, and you can use it wherever you are, so long as you’re outside.

Once you’re in the Grand Underground, you need to investigate the orange icons on the side of the walls. These are fossil digging sites, and you can unearth various valuable items if you’re lucky. Fire Stones are among some of the evolution items that you can find by completing this minigame. You can increase your chance of finding better items by finding the Diglett and Dugtrio in the cave.

You can also receive a Fire Stone if you have a Pokémon with the ability Pickup. They have a chance to grab one while you’re walking around with it at your party. You can also purchase them from the Battle Tower at the end of the game using Battle Points.